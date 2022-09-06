Everyday Habits That Compromise Your Device Security - TechnoChops

Crime and punishment have an old relationship in human history. People have made laws to tackle most crimes, but other than laws, there are other ways to prevent fraud and scams.

Crimes and punishments have evolved with the passage of time, and history has come now to the technological age. With the growing spread of technology, digital crimes, which we often call cyber crimes, also begin to happen. Nowadays, there are a lot of technological devices without which we cannot imagine living a comfortable life. However, if we do not use these devices with care, our device security will be at risk, which ultimately means our personal data is at stake. So, your everyday habits contribute a lot to compromising your device security. Thus, today we will discuss habits that compromise your device security so that you may not remain indifferent and change your daily routines.

Not reading safety features before installing new apps

In today’s world, the one with more data will rule the world. Have you ever wondered where the data gets stored before downloading a new application on your device? And how can it be dangerous for your device’s security?

There are a lot of well-known applications that are easy to use. But a good app is supposed to protect your privacy and information. However, few apps provide the actual security that you deserve.

The above information means that whenever you want to install any application on your mobile phone or laptop, just read its terms and policies first. After reading carefully, you can make a sound judgement about whether to install it or not.

Many, if not most, people have a habit of installing all apps without realizing that like this you are compromising your device security. To remain safe, you must break this habit.

The habit of never locking your computer while stepping away

Society comprises unique individuals, and no device has been discovered yet to check any other person’s intentions. So, what you can do is trust a few, particularly when handling your gadgets.

Most of us have a habit of leaving our screen on when stepping away from our computers, which is putting our data at risk. If you do not want to let your data be misused, you must abstain from the habit of never locking your computer or phone while stepping away from it, for it will help you and your device not be used by any unauthorized person. Making a habit of locking your screen can save you from many people’s evil intentions.

Not updating your device repeatedly

Without an innovative thinking approach, the world would not have been as wonderful as it is today. Most intellectuals keep updating it by making new inventions and discoveries and try to make it a comfortable place to live. Similarly, your device also needs an updated version of the software, for updating your device is essential for better and safer use. These updates often bring changes that protect your computers from cyber attacks and close the security gaps in security before cyber criminals penetrate your device.

But again, most of us do not have the habit of updating apps, software and systems on our devices, and cyber criminals find a way to penetrate the older software version. Thus, if you do not want to compromise the security of your computers, you must update your devices repeatedly.

Using weak passwords and reusing them

An American Physicist, Fernando J. Corbato, a pioneer in computer science, is known as the father of the password. It was invented to keep your private data secure. Some of us benefit from passwords to save our devices, but others use them just to complete formality by keeping weak passwords and reusing the same codes for every device.

A weak password can be fatal to the security of your data. Cybercriminals have tools to hack even NASA. Would it be difficult for them to crack your password? Thus, if you have a habit of keeping simple and weak passwords, you must get rid of it.

Connecting to public Wi-Fi

Wi-fi is a family of wireless protocols. With the help of wi-fi, devices like computers and smartphones are connected to the internet without any wire and can freely communicate with one another. But you must think twice before connecting to free public wifi, as it can be a trap set by cybercriminals to get into your device to collect all the information that you will be sending or receiving through the fake connection of the wifi hotspot.

If you want to do some transactions, access sensitive data, or send personal texts, avoid doing it through public wifi. You must know that using a device connected to open wifi networks compromises your device security. Making a habit of not using public wifi can minimize the risk of your data loss.

Charging Devices On Public USB Ports

Many of us do not hesitate to use untrusted public USB ports to charge our devices’ batteries while knowing little about how it can affect the security of our systems. Untrusted USB ports damage your device and allow the hacker to access your data. So, while traveling, make a habit of taking a portable charger with you, for nothing is as essential as anyone’s privacy.

Installing Unapproved Software

It is better to avoid installing unapproved software, for it can diminish your device’s performance and life span and create security risks through increased data exposure. It also enhances the risk of outsiders accessing sensitive data on your device. If you habitually use only approved software, you will improve the security of your device.

Other tips

There are many more things you can do to protect your systems. These include using a VPN, verifying the identity of people you meet online on Nuwber, never clicking on unsolicited links and attachments, using antivirus and firewall software, and never oversharing on social media.

Conclusion

Everyone these days wants to protect their devices, as they contain a lot of personal data on them. However, there are not only perpetrators who can steal your data, but you can also lose your information by adopting habits that are not suitable for your device’s security. Using public WIFI, creating weak passwords, and not updating your devices are the most vulnerable mistakes we make.

We must curtail these habits and adopt new ones to keep our devices safe.