How To Safely Recover Data From A Wiped Phone - TechnoChops

Data recovery has become increasingly important as our lives move more and more online. We now store everything from photos to music on our phones, and losing that data can be devastating. Recovering data from a broken or damaged phone is relatively easy as long as you have the right tools.

It, however, becomes a challenge if you need to get data from a wiped phone. The ordinary data recovery software will not work, and you need to use particular tools designed for this purpose. After all, wiping your phone means that you have deleted all the data on the phone, including the operating system. This makes it difficult to access the data stored on the phone.

The good news is that there are a few ways that you can safely recover data from a wiped phone. Let’s look at some of the most effective methods.

Use A Data Recovery Service

There are a few companies that offer data recovery services for phones. These companies have the right tools and expertise to recover your data safely. The process is usually not very complicated, and you can have your data back in no time. Before you choose a data recovery service, it is important to do your research. Many fly-by-night companies claim to offer data recovery services but only end up scamming you. You also don’t want your data to end up in the wrong hands. Ideally, you should only use a data recovery service recommended by someone you know and trust. Alternatively, you can look for online reviews to get an idea of the quality of the service.

Use A Data Recovery Software

If you are a bit tech-savvy, you can try to recover your data yourself using specialized data recovery software. This is usually cheaper than a data recovery service but is also more complicated. Data recovery software works by scanning your phone for any data traces that may have been left behind after you wiped it. The process can be pretty technical, and you will need some data recovery experience to do it yourself.

Many different data recovery software programs are available, so choose one compatible with your phone. Data recovery software can help recover a deleted call log and SMS or any other type of data from your phone. They usually come with a free trial, so you can try them out before you buy. Dr. Fone and Phone rescue are both popular data recovery software programs.

Use An Online Data Recovery Service

You can use an online data recovery service if you don’t want to install software on your computer. These services work similarly to data recovery software but are accessed through a web browser. Online data recovery services are usually more expensive than data recovery software, but they are much easier to use. You don’t need any technical knowledge to use them, and you can usually get your data back in just a few clicks.

However, they do come with some security concerns. When you use an online data recovery service, you give the company access to your data. They could potentially misuse your data or sell it to third parties. Make sure you only use a reputable online data recovery service and look for reviews before you sign up.

Use a Cloud Backup Service

If you regularly back up your data to the cloud, you may be able to recover your data from there. Cloud backup services such as Google Drive, Samsung Cloud, and iCloud automatically save a copy of your data to their servers. This means that even if you delete your data from your phone, you will still have a copy of it in the cloud. To access your data, you must sign in and download it from there.

Most cloud backup services are free but usually have limited storage space. However, not all forms of data can be recovered from the cloud. For example, if you have deleted a photo from your phone, it will also be deleted from the cloud.

Restore From a Nandroid Backup

If you’re a root user, you may have created a Nandroid backup at some point. A Nandroid backup is a complete image of your device, which you can use for Android data recovery. When you create a Nandroid backup, you’re essentially taking a snapshot of your device, and you can use that snapshot to restore your device to a previous state.

To restore from a Nandroid backup, you’ll need to use a program called TWRP. TWRP is a custom recovery for Android devices, and it’s required for this process. Once you’ve installed TWRP on your device, boot into TWRP recovery. You can do this by turning off your device and then pressing and holding the power button and volume down button simultaneously. This will boot your device into TWRP recovery. Once in TWRP recovery, select the “Restore” option, and then select the Nandroid backup that you want to restore from. TWRP will restore your device from the backup, enabling you to access your lost data.

Restore From an SD Card Backup

If you didn’t back up to the cloud, then your next best bet is to see if you have a backup on your SD card. This is especially common if you have a Samsung device since most Samsung devices come with an included microSD card. To check if you have a backup on your SD card, insert the SD card into your computer and open it up. You should see a folder called “Samsung” (or similar, depending on your device). Open that folder and then open the “Backup” folder. Inside that folder, you should see your backed-up data.

If you don’t see text messages after restoring from the “Backup” folder, don’t worry, there’s still a chance that your data is on the SD card. To check, open up the root directory of the SD card and look for a file called “mmssms.db”. If that file is present, your SMS messages are most likely backed up on the SD card.

There are several ways you can recover lost data from your Android device. If you have a backup, you can restore it from that backup. You can use data recovery software or an online data recovery service if you don’t have a backup. And if you’re a root user, you can use TWRP to restore from a Nandroid backup.