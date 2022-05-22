Intel Raptor Lake (13th Generation): What We Know So Far

Intel has confirmed the name of its 13th-generation CPUs will be Raptor Lake, with the first desktop CPUs expected to ship in the second half of 2022. There’s no denying that 2021 was a watershed moment for Intel.

It all started at CES with the introduction of the Tiger Lake-H series, a new version of its 11th-generation laptop chips designed for gaming. However, Tiger Lake does not include any desktop chips, so we had to wait until March for the 11th-generation Rocket Lake CPUs to arrive.

Because Alder Lake includes both desktop and laptop CPUs, 12th-generation chips are technically a successor to both. The introduction of a new hybrid architecture resulted in significant gains in performance and power efficiency.

This will continue with the upcoming 13th-generation CPUs, though Intel is said to be able to squeeze even more performance out of Raptor Lake processors. Here’s what we know so far.

When Will Intel Raptor Lake Be Available?



At an investor meeting in February 2022, Intel confirmed that the first 13th-generation CPUs will be available in the second half of 2022. A more precise release date is unknown, but the company has already demonstrated a system powered by a Raptor Lake chip.

This was a desktop system, which is usually released first by Intel. The first desktop CPUs, Alder Lake, were released in November 2021, followed by mobile CPUs at CES two months later. A similar timeline appears likely, which means we may have to wait until 2023 for 13th-gen laptop processors.

Intel has also revealed a long-term roadmap that includes three generations: Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake.

Pricing For Intel Raptor Lake



We don’t know how much Raptor Lake will cost at this point, but current-generation Rocket Lake pricing gives us an idea of how much we’ll have to pay for desktop chips:

$513-$539 for the Core i9-11900K

$374-$399 for the Core i7-11700K

$237-$262 for the Core i5-11600K

$157-$182 for the Core i5-11400K

These are Intel’s suggested prices, with manufacturers ultimately deciding how much you’ll pay – which explains the price range.

If Intel does release Raptor Lake chips for laptops, they will be designed for integration into the devices and will not be sold separately. In that case, the price you’ll pay is determined not only by the manufacturer but also by the design and other specifications. It’s impossible to say how much they’ll cost, but given the widespread availability of Alder Lake chips, there should be plenty of options.