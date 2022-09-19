How Long Do AirPods Last – How To Extend Their Lifespan

AirPods are an amazing thing for many individuals out there who just want to enjoy music, watch videos, and attend calls all the time. Users can connect their phones with the AirPods and enjoy an incredible listening experience on these wireless earbuds from Apple. However, the excessive usage of these wireless earbuds can lead to quick drainage of the battery. Everybody knows that the batteries are tended to get weaker as they age. Keep reading this article, and we will tell you about what you should do to keep your AirPods last longer and extend their lifespan:

How Long AirPods’ Battery Will Last?

The AirPods’ battery lifespan is totally based on its model and then other factors, which include volume levels and usage of the features. For instance, battery life testing was conducted on the 2016 (1st Gen) AirPods. Apple connected the iPhone 7 and set the volume levels at 50%. After this, they played a playlist of 358 unique tracks until one of the AirPod went off. They did this test to determine how long 1st Gen AirPods will last.

For the record, they provided 5 hours of listening time as well as 2 hours of talk time. It was all from one charge, and all the credits go to Apple’s W1 chip. Furthermore, Apple has conducted different AirPods models with different iPhones. They have used 2nd Gen AirPods with the iPhone XS Max and 3rd Gen AirPods with the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Other than that, all of the AirPods’ cases are able to provide 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours of talk time.

Below you will see how many hours each AirPods model has lasted:

AirPods (2nd Gen) Battery Life:

In a single charge, the 2nd Gen AirPods offered up to 5 hrs of listening time and 3 hrs of talk time to the user. However, users can get more than 24 hours of use or around 18 hours of talk time by charging the AirPods in their case. It pretty much depends on you.

Furthermore, users can fast-charge their AirPods for 15 minutes when they are in a rush. This quick charge will let you listen to music for 3 hours and let you talk on AirPods for 2 hours.

AirPods (3rd Gen) Battery Life:

On one charge for the 3rd Gen AirPods, it will offer up to 6 hours of listening time and 4 hours of talk time. Users have to note down that enabling the spatial audio will reduce the listening time to about 5 hours. Moreover, the 3rd AirPods can give you 30 hours of accumulated use by using the case for charging multiple times. If you are about to head out, you can fast-charge the AirPods for 5 minutes to get an hour of listening and talk time.

AirPods Pro Battery Life:

As we know, the AirPods Pro are beefier-specced earbuds for the users. They offer a shorter battery life as compared to the 2nd and 3rd gen AirPods. On a single charge of these wireless earbuds, they will give you up to 4.5 hours of listening time and 3.5 hours of talk time. However, if the users have turned off the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and Transparency feature, they will get up to 5 hours of listening time.

AirPods Pro will offer more than 24 hours of accumulated use if you charge them multiple times using the case. Users can quickly charge their AirPods Pro for 5 minutes if they are out and about. This charge will let them use it for one hour of listening and talk time.

How Long Does AirPods Will Last?

AirPods typically last for 2-3 years. The reason is that the users feel there’s a need to replace these wireless earbuds now. Their short lifespan is because of the lithium-ion batteries inside them.

All of the AirPods have a sturdy build, and they have proven tough in many durability tests. They have shown that they can tackle pressure.

The thing is that AirPods are durable, but, of course, they would die on you someday. AirPods don’t last long like they have to because the batteries inside them die early.

What people need to know is that the battery gradually deteriorates after every charge. The more users will charge their AirPods, the less charge they will be able to hold. If the user keeps doing it, their AirPods won’t even last for five straight hours. It all happens because of one thing, lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are prone to degrade quicker with every charge.

To give you some insight about lithium-ion batteries, these batteries can cause an explosion when they are taken apart from the device or damaged. It will make it harder for the users to get their old and worn-out lithium-ion batteries repaired. The only solution of this issue is a replacement. Whenever your AirPods or anything is running on lithium-ion batteries, get it replaced but never get it repaired.

For our readers, you don’t need to get confused, though. These are some insights that every person needs to know. However, these batteries are still the best in the world. Apple chose them to use in their device because they are able to get charged faster and last longer than regular batteries. Also, they have even more battery life capacity inside them.

FYI, lithium-ion batteries come with a charge cycle. They deteriorate with every charge cycle they have to complete. In many cases, they are known to be self-discharged and offer less capacity when they are not in use for a good time.

You must be wondering what the charge cycle is? A charge cycle is when you use 100 percent of your battery. Of course, users may not be able to use 100 percent from one charge because some of the users recharge AirPods whenever they see that the battery is getting low. For these types of users, it will take days to complete a charge cycle.

Users who drain their AirPods’ batteries completely need to know that they will have a lower lifespan. As per the reports, lithium-ion batteries last up to 3 years or, if we tell it in the charge cycle language, around 300-500 charging cycles. If your AirPods battery is dying quickly, and it last shorter than before, it means your AirPods are dying fast.

Tips That Will Make Your AirPods/AirPods Pro Last Longer:

AirPods don’t come with an infinite battery lifespan. Of course, it’s electronic, which comes with an integrated battery. It will get worn out and get low on its lifespan gradually. However, some tips and habits can prolong the lifespan. Read the tips below:

Never Expose Your AirPods To Extreme Temperatures:

AirPods are designed and built in a way to withstand extreme weather conditions. For instance, using AirPods beyond 35°C. This will cause it to modify its behavior to lower the temperature. Some of the functions might be affected by these temperatures.

The company says that the optimal temperature range for using AirPods is 16C to 22C. Anything less than 16°C or more than 22°C might damage the AirPods. It includes charging and storage.

Using the AirPods in colder weather conditions will reduce their battery life, but remember this is only temporary. It will get back to normal once the AirPods start running at standard temperature.

There’s something that users of AirPods need to note is that exposing AirPods to high temperatures will result in permanent battery damage. Also, never ever leave your AirPods in your parked car. The temperatures inside a parked car under the sunlight are higher, and it can damage your AirPods.

Monitor Your Recharging:

There’s one way to sustain your battery life, monitor the recharging of your AirPods. Always juicing up your batteries can cause irreparable damage to your AirPods. The batteries are under mechanical stress whenever it has a full charge. This shortens the battery lifespan of AirPods.

Apple took notice of this problem, and they provided a solution that is known as optimized battery charging. With this feature, the charging stops at 80 percent, and your AirPods don’t charge completely. This way leads the AirPods to escape mechanical stress, and they can live a bit longer.

The optimized battery charging feature works flawlessly and effectively when users have a charging routine. Take this as an example, and you are charging your AirPods every morning. If you keep following this routine, the optimized battery charging will keep your battery at 80 percent. This process protects your battery from extensive damage.

Avoid Full Discharge On Your AirPods With Their Case:

As you know that max charging your AirPods can reduce and destroy the battery life, but what if we tell you that a full discharge on your AirPods can reduce the lifespan of your AirPods battery? Deep discharges cause permanent damage to lithium-ion batteries, as they will initiate short circuits during the recharge of your AirPods. Of course, nobody wants that.

People need to keep their battery at 25 to 85 percent. There’s a reason behind this when your iPhone or iPad alerts you at 20%. The beep means that it’s time when you juice up your batteries. Just don’t ignore the beeps because it will slash down the lifespan whenever you use your battery below 10%.

The same case is for your AirPods case. Plug it whenever it needs charging. The AirPods case charges via inductive (wireless) charging. It utilizes more energy, and it releases heat stress. The stress will surely make your battery weak and shorten your lifespan.

Keeping Your AirPods Safe From Water:

We will get this straight for our readers, and the AirPods aren’t waterproof. Apple rolls out only water and sweat-resistant AirPods. The difference is clear, you can wear AirPods when you are heading for a jog, but you can just take a dive into the swimming pool wearing them.

Even after pulling a whole workout session, you will have to wipe off the sweat from the lint-free cloth from your AirPods to keep them dry. Also, users have to make sure that it is dried before you charge them.

Note down that never use the air compressor to dry out your AirPods. It can destroy the mesh and charging port of the AirPods.

Removing AirPods’ Case During Charging:

Case covers protect your AirPods and the charging case from scratches and dents. However, they can be the reason for excessive heat, which may damage your battery and reduce its lifespan.

We would recommend taking the case cover when charging your AirPods. Doing this will reduce the case’s heat during charge.

Battery Servicing For AirPods:

Apple has an ideal service for people who have Apple devices. This service covers repairs and replacements if your warranty is still active and you have purchased AppleCare+.

This costs between $49-79 USD. For the charging case, the battery can be replaced for $49. These prices are subject to tax and requisite shipping fees.

We have some frequently asked questions answered for our readers. Read them below:

What’s the battery life of 3rd Gen AirPods?

The battery life of 3rd Gen AirPods is up to 6 hours of listening time (w/o spatial audio) and 5 hours of listening time (spatial audio). Users can talk for up to 4 hours on the AirPods.

How much juice my AirPods Pro will have after a full charge?

If you have charged up your AirPods Pro to 100%, then you will be able to get 4.5 hours of listening with ANC enabled and 5 hours of listening time with ANC off. Also, users can talk for straight 3.5 hours with ANC enabled.

What will be my 2nd Gen AirPods battery run?

If you have done a single full charge on your 2nd Gen AirPods, then you will get 5 hours of listening time with 3.5 hours of talk time. What’s more interesting in this is that on low battery, a 15-min quick charge will give you 3 hours of listening and 2 hours of talk time.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of the things related to AirPods. Our readers know the tips to keep their batteries prolonged and how to keep them stored in tough weather conditions. If you are a user of any above-mentioned AirPods, then you can follow the tips and ways to keep your AirPods in good condition. Moreover, if you have AppleCare+ and your AirPods are dying on you, you can get them replaced or repaired if you want. Also, you can get aftermarket cases to protect your AirPods charging case from scratches or dents.